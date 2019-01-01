Menu
Nordstrom Rack Opens Thursday In Baltimore's Canton Crossing
A Nordstrom Rack is set to open in Baltimore Thursday in Canton Crossing.
FBI Seeks To ID Suspect In Series Of Baltimore Bank Robberies
The suspect is believed to be responsible for six bank robberies in the Baltimore area that started on February 27.
Zion Williamson: NCAA Tournament Player To Watch
Zion Williamson, set to return for the ACC Tournament, should help lead the Duke Blue Devils deep into the NCAA Tournament.
PJ Black Signed With Ring Of Honor Over WWE, And Couldn't Be Happier
PJ Black, aka Justin Gabriel, had career options, from WWE to All Elite Wrestling, but opted for Ring of Honor.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Apologizes After Controversial Video Surfaces
TMZ reported that the quarterback allegedly posted video on his Instagram story Tuesday while he was driving 105 mph with his phone locked in his hands taking the video.
Ravens Sign Former Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas
After days of shedding players from their rosters, the Baltimore Ravens responded with their first big move -- they are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas.
Travel
Which Airlines Are Still Flying Boeing 737 MAX 8s?
An investigation is underway after a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed Sunday in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.
Passengers Have Few Options If They Don't Want To Fly On A 737 MAX 8 Plane
Passengers do not have many options if they are booked on flights in the United States and learn that they will be on the same model of aircraft, the 737 MAX 8, that crashed in Ethiopia over the weekend.
Contests
Enter To Win 4 Ski Lift Tickets
Enter to win four Extended Lift Tickets to Ski Roundtop, Ski Liberty or Whitetail Ski Resorts during the 2019 season.
Enter WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition
WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2019 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.
